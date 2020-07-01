Global  
 

Terra Willy Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: During an intergalactic mission, young Willy gets separated from his parents and crash lands on an unexplored planet.

Accompanied by a helpful robot and an extraterrestrial creature, Willy sets off on an adventure that’s out of this world.

Director Éric Tosti Writers David Alaux, Éric Tosti, Jean-François Tosti Actors Landen Beattie, Jason Canning, Laura Post, Keith Silverstein, Susan Myers Genre Animation, Family

