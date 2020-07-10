Opening Day starter thinks Reds will be 'talk of the town'
Reds right-hander Sonny Gray is grateful for the opportunity to start on Opening Day Friday and says he's prepared for the moment.
WCPO's Larry Seward leads cheer for RedsWCPO's Larry Seward leads cheer for Reds
Reds fans gather at The Banks on Opening DayBanned from the ballpark, some Reds fans got as close as they could.
Joey Votto doesn't like fake crowd noise"I'd be astounded if someone in uniform thought it would be a good idea to put fake noise up," says the Reds first baseman.