We're Open: Happy Joe's reopening

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TUESDAY.SO TONIGHT FOR OUR'WE'RE OPEN'SEGMENT... WE TAKEANOTHER TRIP TOHAPPY JOE'S INGREEN BAY."....."Feels good... feels good tobe open......."THE RESTAURANTJUST OFFICIALYREOPENED THEDINING ROOM THISWEEK.RIGHT NOW THEY'REASKING GUESTS TOWEAR A MASK ANDUSE SANITIZINGSTATIONS WHENENTERING, LEAVINGOR MOVINGTHROUGHOUT THEBUSINESS.AS FAR AS THEDINING EXPERIENCE...CUSTOMERS WILLFIND CONDIMENTPACKETS INSTEAD OFBOTTLES .... ANDWRAPPED ..SANITIZEDSILVERWARE.THERE'S NOSMORGASBORDBOARD OR SALADBAR.BUT OWNERS SAYTHEY REMAINCOMMITTED TOGIVING GUESTS THESAME GREAT FOODAND FRIENDLYSERVICE THEY'VEOFFERED FOR 34YEARS."We have missed ourcustomers, and visitingwith them and seeingthem and sharing theirlives and we hope to seethem soon and we'redoing everything we canto keep the restaurantclean and safe for not onlyour team members, butour customers too."......."THE GAME ROOM ISOPEN ... YOU MUSTWEAR A MASK.NO CONTACTDELIVERY ANDCURBSIDE DELIVERYARE ALSO STILLOFFERED.COMING UP.TONIGHT ON





