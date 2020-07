Fire Destroyed Burnett Dairy Co-Op; Plans To Rebuild Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:33s - Published 1 day ago Fire Destroyed Burnett Dairy Co-Op; Plans To Rebuild A dairy co-op in Wisconsin cabin country will rebuild after a fire Monday night destroyed a piece of history, Liz Collin reports (1:33).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 21, 2020 0

