Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump census order targets illegal migrants
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Trump census order targets illegal migrants

Trump census order targets illegal migrants

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that targets migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn.

Gavino Garay produced this report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS NEW PACKAGE INCLUDES AN UPDATE THAT FOCUSES ON CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING** President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats.

U.S. census experts and lawyers say the action is legally dubious, and not easily executed in practice.

In theory, it could benefit Trump's Republican Party by eliminating the largely non-white population of migrants in the United States illegally, creating voting districts that skew more Caucasian.

It could also cause populous states with large immigrant contingents to lose seats in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives, including big left-leaning states like California and New York.

Redistricting, in which voting districts are redrawn to reflect changes in the population, is next slated for 2021, after the results of the 2020 U.S. census are in.

Each state will be given a share of the 435 congressional seats based on population.

Historically, the distribution of seats has been based on total population, regardless of immigration status.

Trump's memo would exclude those not in the U.S. legally.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement the measure was "unlawful" and was "designed to again inject fear and distrust into vulnerable and traditionally undercounted communities, while sowing chaos with the Census."




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Campaign Ads Depict His Own Lawless Dystopia

 For the past three weeks, the Trump campaign has been spending tens of millions of dollars on ads depicting a protest movement out of control, both to stoke fear..
NYTimes.com

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

 President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls..
USATODAY.com

Trump urges mask wearing: 'If you can, use the mask'

 President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has "no problem" wearing a mask and urged Americans to wear theirs, too. The comments are a major change in tone for the..
USATODAY.com

Republicans Heap Criticism on Liz Cheney, Calling Her Disloyal to Trump

 In an extraordinary intraparty airing of grievances, House Republicans lashed out at their third-ranking leader, who has sometimes broken with the president but..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ohio Speaker leaves court after arrest in $60M case

 The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Relief Bill: Republicans Eye Stimulus Checks and Billions for Schools

 Several Senate Republicans, in a closed-door lunch, railed against the prospect of another sweeping spending bill.
NYTimes.com
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, and Ralph Norman all piled on to air grievances against Cheney.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC [Video]

Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].' Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

House of Representatives to hold a moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis

 Pelosi Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Twitter the moment of silence would be held around 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.
USATODAY.com
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80

John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lewis is the son of sharecroppers. He survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama. He became a figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman. Lewis was a follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr. He participated in lunch counter sit-ins, joined the Freedom Riders in challenging segregated buses.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 [Video]

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of American history”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

'We have lost a giant': Reaction to death of Congressman John Lewis

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday, saying, "Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lee descendant urges removing Confederate statues

 Democratic lawmakers and even descendants of Confederate leaders are urging official removal of Confederate monuments at the center of a politically fraught..
USATODAY.com

Trump politicizes city violence, sends more feds

 President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the..
USATODAY.com
Don't count illegal immigrants in Census: Trump [Video]

Don't count illegal immigrants in Census: Trump

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats and at least one promise of litigation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests [Video]

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests

The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Congress honors Lewis with moment of silence

 The House of Representatives on Monday stood for an emotional moment of silence for Georgia congressman John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died last week from..
USATODAY.com
U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis [Video]

U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday held a moment of silence to honor the late Rep. John Lewis.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

White people White people Racial classification for people of European descent

Leeds United promotion: Fans gather in Millennium Square to celebrate

 Thousands of Whites fans converge on Millennium Square to celebrate the club's promotion.
BBC News

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor [Video]

Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would take U.S. President Donald Trump to court if he went forward with a threat to send federal officers to help police the country's most populous city, but predicted that Trump was bluffing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

California California State in the western United States

Firefighters battle forest fires in northeastern California

 SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters and aircraft worked Tuesday to halt the spread of two forest fires in rural northeastern California. The Gold fire in..
WorldNews

'Anti-feminist lawyer' suspected in shooting at federal judge's home may be suspect in fatal shooting of California attorney

 The attorney suspected of fatally shooting a judge's son is being eyed as a suspect in the death of a fellow men's rights attorney in California.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus in California: Newsom Issues New Guidelines for Salon Services

 Tuesday: Learning to live with the pandemic continues to be a consuming challenge. Also: An effort to destigmatize mental health care.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sailorchronos

Audrey Seddon - Biden considering 4 women for his running mate - Fauci says he and Trump haven't spoken for a week - Trump order… https://t.co/xyTqfmhoU7 4 hours ago

CunaDeQueso

Taxisteco It is true, Hillary would’ve done the exact same thing. Just like Gore would’ve invaded Iraq to punish them for som… https://t.co/NImyh5owbS 6 hours ago