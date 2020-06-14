Global  
 

CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21.

He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari.

BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.

