CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president

C. R. Patil Member of Parliament
Gujarat State in western India
WHO suggests Ahmedabd Covid-19 measures as case study: Gujarat governmentThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the management of Covid-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and suggested to take up various measures being implemented..
IndiaTimes
Locust control operations done so far in over 4.56 lakh hectares: GovtContinuing fight against desert locusts, the agriculture ministry on Friday said the control operations against the crop threatening migratory pest have so far..
IndiaTimes
DFCCIL successfully conducts locomotive trail run on New Palanpur -Durai rail stretch
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat's Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Advani, Joshi yet to get invites for Ayodhya eventL K Advani, who led the “rathyatra” for the construction of Ram Mandir and Murli Manohar Joshi who served as BJP chief during the intense phase of the temple..
IndiaTimes
Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan also involved in horse-trading, claims Ashok GehlotUrging PM Narendra Modi once again to restrain BJP from trying to topple an elected government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused Union ministers..
IndiaTimes
Do not discredit your own legacy: Congress veterans to young leadersAmid an ongoing tussle between the young and old guard in the Congress, party veterans urged their colleagues on Saturday not to discredit their own legacy and..
IndiaTimes
No invitation for Advani for Ayodhya event on August 5Architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and its chief protagonist who led the first political rathyatra in the country for it, BJP veteran L K Advani has not..
IndiaTimes
Vijay Rupani Indian politician
'Copying Gujarat's initiatives doesn't show your smartness': Vijay Rupani hits out at Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi had shared a news article, from his official Twitter handle, regarding the 'One District, One Product' scheme in Himachal Pradesh, and added that..
DNA
CM Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:28Published
Gujarat govt to file petition in HC to seek permission for Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15Published
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat
Nitinbhai Patel Indian politician
Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician
3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: JP NaddaBJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that three more states - Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand - along with the UT of J&K have joined the 'One Nation One Ration..
IndiaTimes
Expose Maharashtra govt's 'failure': JP Nadda to state BJP cadreBJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In..
IndiaTimes
Scandals happened during UPA, defence sector focus of Modi government: NaddaOn the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday took aim at the Congress, saying "scandals" marred the UPA government that..
IndiaTimes
Navsari city in Gujarat, India
Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India
Amid Congress rumblings, ex-minister's poser: Was UPA 'sabotaged' from within in 2019?Rumblings within the Congress came to the fore on Friday with a section of its leaders seeking introspection on the party's electoral losses and a former Union..
IndiaTimes
Government has taken comprehensive steps to reduce impact of pandemic: LS Speaker Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Modi government on Tuesday for its "comprehensive steps" in the fight against the coronavirus and said their results in..
IndiaTimes
Jal Shakti Minister halts his journey to help two injured men in Jodhpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
YSRCP MP writes letter to LS Speaker, seeks protection from Central forces
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
