Lawyers argue against mask mandate in Palm Beach County

LAWYERS FOR FOURCOUNTY RESIDENTS ASKED TJUDGE TO TEMPORARILY PUT ASTOP TO THE MANDATE AS THELAWSUIT WORKS ITS WAY THROUGHTHE COURT SYSTEM.

THEY ALLEGETHE MANDATE INFRINGES UPONPEOPLE'S CONSTITUTIONALRIGHTS."WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THERIGHT TO LIVE, YOUR HONOR.

YOURRIGHT TO BREATH FRESH AIR.

YOUCAN'T GET ANYMORE FUNDAMENTALTHAN THE RIGHT TO BREATH AIR."COUNTY COMMISSIONERSUNANIMOUSLY VOTED LAST MONTHIN FAVOR OF THE MANDATE.

THEJUDGE SAID HE WOULD ISSUE HISWRITTEN RULING ON THETEMPORARY INJUCTION WITHIN TNEXT WEEK.