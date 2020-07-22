Stargirl S01E11 Shining Knight

DC's Stargirl 1x11 "Shining Knight" Season 1 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley.

Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work.

Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111).

Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.

Original airdate 7/28/2020.