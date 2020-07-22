MaxPreps recognizes St. Stanislaus trio

But it doesn’t make those stats any less impressive for some of the best to ever come through St.

Comparing high school football statistics across different states or classifications is a lot like apples and oranges.

Date.

- - comparing high school football- statistics across different - states- and or classifications... is a- lot of apples and oranges.- but it doesn't make those stats- any less impressive... for- some of the best to ever come - through st.

Stanislaus.

- ever since the start of the - corona-virus pandemic...- maxpreps has been rolling out - some lists... of the nation's - all-- time best.- and stanislaus was a frequent - offender, on a few of those - lists... starting with the- state's all-time leading- passer... myles - brennan.- he's accountable for the 5th- - best... and 26th-best passing - seasons ever... in 20-14 and- 20-15, respectively... throwing- for - well over 5,000 yards... in bot- seasons.- - and there they are... 5,797 - yards... and 5,248 yards... - sandwiched right around another- former rock-a-chaw- great dylan favre... coming in- at 16th all-time... with 5,511- yards...- during s-s-c's 2009 run, to the- 4-a state championship.

- bonus mention... for southern - miss quarterback- jack abraham.

- repeat offenders, on the- 10,000-yard quarterback - club list... with now l-s-u q-b- brennan ranking 8th all-time...- ahead of favre, at 39th - overall... and then two 5-a - quarterbacks- that went head-to-head, in the- 20-15 title game... in- abraham... and- laurel's keon howard... the - latter winning the gold ball, i- dramatic fashion.

- howard also went to southern- miss... prior to his- transfer to tulane.

- finally... the top 50 all-time- receiving seasons...- featuring s-s-c's krisjon - wilkerson... favre's main man,- in 2009... cracking the top 50,- with 2,012 yards.

- those three stanislaus- players... are the only coast - players... represented on