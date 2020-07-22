Woman dead, man in custody after Anne Arundel County officers attempt to serve warrant

A man is in custody and a woman is dead after members of the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension team attempted to serve a warrant.

THEY BELIEVE SHEJUMPED OR WAS PUSHED OUT OFTHE TOW TRUCK AS THE DRIVERTRIED TO GET AWAY THAT DRIVERWHO IS IN CUSTODY TONIGHT ISNOW FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES.Around 2:30 p.m.., annearundel county police saymembers of a fugitiveapprehension team were tryingto serve a warrant.

It was inthe area of sixth st andchurch in Brooklyn Where theteam found their suspectdriving a tow truck with afemale passenger inside.

But,when officers had himsurrounded, police say hetried to get away.

58 Sgt.Jackie Davis“The subject puthis tow truck in reverse, thenput it in drive and drove atone of our detectives.

Thatdetective fired a round thatround did not strike anybody”The man then took off northinto Baltimore city Thatwhen police say the womaninside was either pushed orjumped out of the truck 1:22Sgt.

Jackie Davis“unfortunately, that tow truckthat she jumped out or pushedout of then ran her over andshe was prounou nced deceasedat the scene” Sgt.

JackieDavis from the Anne ArundelCounty police department saysthe suspect was arrestedshortly after that.

She sayshomicide detectives areinvestigating, but itunclear exactly what causedthe woman's death.

1:52“hopefully, we have moreupdates either later, tomorrowand some hard facts for you”10 49 D.

Flonie“I had to goaround the block, cut throughhis yard to get into thehouse” D.

Flonie says helives two houses down from thecrime scene He says seeingthis yellow tape (use tightshot of crime scene tape) isstarting to become toofamiliar in this neighborhood.D.

Flonie 11:07“Sometimesityounowhere” His wife says sheshocked about what happened.She also sends her condolencesto the victim“I mean i wouldnthought this was going tohappen today, its tragic thatwoman loss her life.

