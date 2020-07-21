Global  
 

Pa. Supreme Court Rules Mental Health Doctors Have Duty To Warn
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Pa. Supreme Court Rules Mental Health Doctors Have Duty To Warn

Pa. Supreme Court Rules Mental Health Doctors Have Duty To Warn

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says mental health professionals have a duty to warn of threats made by patients.

