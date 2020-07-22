WEB : military family reunion

Daughter got a big surprise friday.

They were doing a mommy daughter photoshoot at the kentucky castle this is joanna and two year old annelise...then...ta ke a look at the right side of your screen there.

Dad...nate lauby surprised them.

Lauby is a staff segeant with the army reserves military police.

He has been deployed for more than a year...he was scheduled to come back in may but coronavirus pushed that back to the middle of august..but as you just saw he was able to get back to his girls a little bit early.

Lauby says of course he's thrilled to home and is looking forward to starting his own