Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

St. Dominic hospital preparing for surge in Covid-19 cases
Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:49s - Published
St. Dominic hospital preparing for surge in Covid-19 cases
St. Dominic hospital preparing for surge in Covid-19 cases
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Covid-19: Netcare hospital group expecting surge in cases over coming weeks

One of South Africa's biggest private hospital groups says it preparing for a surge in Covid-19 cases...
News24 - Published

Arizona sees record demand for hospital beds

Arizona is seeing record demand for hospital beds as the state struggles to control a surge in...
USATODAY.com - Published

Gov. Ron DeSantis Visits Jackson Memorial Hospital To Discuss State’s Surge In COVID Cases

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in Miami Monday, where he visited Jackson Memorial Hospital to...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

State reveals updated hospital surge plan [Video]

State reveals updated hospital surge plan

State reveals updated hospital surge plan

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:13Published
8-Year-Old Boy Named Ambassador To Westchester County Children’s Hospital After Defeating COVID-19-Related MIS-C [Video]

8-Year-Old Boy Named Ambassador To Westchester County Children’s Hospital After Defeating COVID-19-Related MIS-C

There has been a 40% increase in child cases of coronavirus in just two weeks. A Mount Vernon boy who battled and beat the virus is now being honored by a children’s hospital for his bravery. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Filipino nurses play amusing game drawing lots to choose who avoids Covid-19 ward [Video]

Filipino nurses play amusing game drawing lots to choose who avoids Covid-19 ward

Nurses try to cheer themselves up after a long shift at the hospital by playing a "charge nurse elimination" game. Nurse Rodney Lim said that the COVID-19 cases have spiked in their hometown Cebu..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published