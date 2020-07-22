Actress Anna Camp Opens Up About COVID-19 Recovery
The "Pitch Perfect" actress said she opted not to wear a mask in public one time and ended up contracting the virus
Bushie RT @CBSLA: WATCH: Actress Anna Camp revealed today that she's been recovering from COVID-19 for the past several weeks. She said she thinks… 10 minutes ago
CBS Los Angeles WATCH: Actress Anna Camp revealed today that she's been recovering from COVID-19 for the past several weeks. She sa… https://t.co/olaXYCj2Sw 16 minutes ago