Actress Anna Camp Opens Up About COVID-19 Recovery Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:42s - Published 10 minutes ago Actress Anna Camp Opens Up About COVID-19 Recovery The "Pitch Perfect" actress said she opted not to wear a mask in public one time and ended up contracting the virus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bushie RT @CBSLA: WATCH: Actress Anna Camp revealed today that she's been recovering from COVID-19 for the past several weeks. She said she thinks… 10 minutes ago CBS Los Angeles WATCH: Actress Anna Camp revealed today that she's been recovering from COVID-19 for the past several weeks. She sa… https://t.co/olaXYCj2Sw 16 minutes ago