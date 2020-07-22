Diocese of Evansville Releases Back To School Plans

New tonight at five --- the evansville diocese-- revealing plans to reopen local catholic schools.

44news reporter tyler druin -- takes a look at what that means for students.

"we are excited about coming back to school we certainly have the challenges of the pandemic and those are first and foremost in our minds" school leaders are ready to welcome students back to the classroom -in two weeks.

The diocese of evansville releasing its back to school calendar - for 26 southwestern indiana schools... the diocese says online enrollment is not an option - "we are continuing to find the best virtual option, if it was easy to just find something then we would just do it" students who require special accommodations will be handled individually.

School start dates will be staggerer - reopening for catholic schools will start - august 5th - with schools opening everyday through august 13th.

"we certainly understand parents have concerns, i mean how could they not, right?"

Mater dei high school is the only school opening in two phases - most evansville catholic schools are set to resume august 6th.

" we are going to be following all of the cdc guidelines, the research is out there, we all know what it is, and we will expect students to follow it" students will be asked to wear masks while in hallways or common areas - elementary students will be able to have outside -recess while older students attend mass - parents are asked to screen their children at home every morning - "we are excited and that sound strange in the middle of a pandemic, we want our children to feel safe first and foremost" in evansville tyler druin 44news.