Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump
Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask 'one time,' details her battle
Anna Camp didn't wear a mask in public "one time." She contracted COVID-19 and wants to warn people to take care. "I'm lucky. Because I didn't die."
USATODAY.com
Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65%
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump
"We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
IndiaTimes
Trump campaign raises $20 million during the president's first virtual re-election fundraiser
Trump Victory national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle said the event proved "the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched."
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
US President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as..
WorldNews
Trump resumes starring role in virus briefings
President Donald Trump has resumed a starring role in the White House's coronavirus briefing in hopes that he can shore up support for his administration's work..
USATODAY.com
GOP considers starting point for next relief bill
The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 21 P
Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 21st: White House defends use of federal troops in Portland; US accuses hackers of stealing COVID data; Astronauts prepare..
USATODAY.com
