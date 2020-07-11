Global  
 

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump [Video]

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump

The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference. He said, "We are leading the world in the COVID-19 testing. Over 50 million COVID-19 tests have been done so far and the second country is India with 12 million COVID-19 testing. We are doing tremendous amount of testing." So far more than 1,40,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask 'one time,' details her battle

 Anna Camp didn't wear a mask in public "one time." She contracted COVID-19 and wants to warn people to take care. "I'm lucky. Because I didn't die."
USATODAY.com
Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65% [Video]

Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65%

Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing could reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, it could reduce the spread by as much as 65%, according to reports at UPI. Researchers from the Netherlands also applaud government-imposed social distancing measures. This includes closure of non-essential businesses and "stay-at-home" orders. These moves could delay the peak of an epidemic by up to seven months.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump

 "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
IndiaTimes

Trump campaign raises $20 million during the president's first virtual re-election fundraiser

 Trump Victory national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle said the event proved "the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched."
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets better

 US President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as..
WorldNews

Trump resumes starring role in virus briefings

 President Donald Trump has resumed a starring role in the White House's coronavirus briefing in hopes that he can shore up support for his administration's work..
USATODAY.com

GOP considers starting point for next relief bill

 The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 21 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 21st: White House defends use of federal troops in Portland; US accuses hackers of stealing COVID data; Astronauts prepare..
USATODAY.com

Trump says coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse before it gets better,’ pleads with Americans to wear masks

In his first official press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic since April, President Trump on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapDeutsche Welle


In reversal, Trump endorses masks, says coronavirus will get worse

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic was...
Seattle Times - Published

Greg Gutfeld Hails Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘The Only Entity’ That Made Covid ‘Worse is The Media’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld defended the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic...
Mediaite - Published


Urch_mann

Mazi Urchmann Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better' 4 minutes ago

llendonmar46

Mario Estevez 🔭🔬🇺🇸 RT @CJ_isnowblue: Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better'. But..he wants our kid… 14 minutes ago

DemiLovatoTH

Demetria Devonne @null Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get worse befor https://t.co/moYIjh3Ozy 14 minutes ago

WaverlyHudson

Waverly Hudson Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better' - CNN… https://t.co/fyeLGZKc7w 19 minutes ago

Poopchik

Babushka Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better'-its about time we… https://t.co/XM9pGTh2LB 27 minutes ago

RobSeifert88

Rob Seifert Wow, really?!? Just a few months late. - Trump at briefing says Covid crisis 'will probably unfortunately get wors… https://t.co/VX90Z5Gn7v 29 minutes ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Pandemic likely to ‘get worse before it gets better,’ Trump says in somber return to coronavirus briefing  The Wa… https://t.co/ulW0XVI0eL 31 minutes ago

Porfarevalos

Cesar Arevalos Morel RT @NBCNews: NEW: President Trump, who had been resistant to wearing a face covering in public, encouraged Americans to wear a mask to help… 43 minutes ago


Trump urges Americans to wear masks [Video]

Trump urges Americans to wear masks

Donald Trump has asked Americans to wear face masks, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse in the coming months.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't [Video]

Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't

The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33%..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published