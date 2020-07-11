Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 21st: White House defends use of federal troops in Portland; US accuses hackers of stealing COVID data; Astronauts prepare..

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..

President Donald Trump has resumed a starring role in the White House's coronavirus briefing in hopes that he can shore up support for his administration's work..

US President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as..

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65% Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing could reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, it could reduce the spread by as much as 65%, according to reports at UPI. Researchers from the Netherlands also applaud government-imposed social distancing measures. This includes closure of non-essential businesses and "stay-at-home" orders. These moves could delay the peak of an epidemic by up to seven months.

Anna Camp didn't wear a mask in public "one time." She contracted COVID-19 and wants to warn people to take care. "I'm lucky. Because I didn't die."

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference. He said, "We are leading the world in the COVID-19 testing. Over 50 million COVID-19 tests have been done so far and the second country is India with 12 million COVID-19 testing. We are doing tremendous amount of testing." So far more than 1,40,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus.

