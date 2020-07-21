Rajasthan political crisis: Speaker to move SC against HC order giving breather to pilot camp

The Rajasthan political crisis is set to reach the Supreme Court with assembly speaker CP Joshi headed to the top court against the high court that asked him not to decide the disqualification notices he had issued to the group of 19 lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot.

The high court on Tuesday told the Speaker not to move forward on the disqualification notices till Friday when the judges are expected to deliver its ruling.

Sachin Pilot and 18 lawmakers close to him were issued disqualification notices last week on a complaint from the Congress that has accused them of trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

CP Joshi announced his decision to move the Supreme Court at a press conference where he warned that they were “heading for a constitutional crisis.

