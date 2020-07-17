Sorry football fans, the Ballon d’Or won't be happening this year
For the first time in its 64 year history, the Ballon d’Or won't be awarded to the “best” player of the year.
Here’s why.
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar.
