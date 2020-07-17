Global  
 

Sorry football fans, the Ballon d’Or won't be happening this year
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Sorry football fans, the Ballon d’Or won't be happening this year

Sorry football fans, the Ballon d’Or won't be happening this year

For the first time in its 64 year history, the Ballon d’Or won't be awarded to the “best” player of the year.

Here’s why.

Ballon d'Or 2020 scrapped due to coronavirus disruption

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the...
The Age - Published

Robert Lewandowski unfairly denied Ballon d’Or award, says Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as striker was favourite to pip Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed Ballon d’Or organisers France Football for...
talkSPORT - Published


Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 [Video]

Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:51Published
