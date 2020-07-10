Global  
 

Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospital
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s
Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospital

Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospital

Katie Price is "delighted" after her son Harvey was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment in intensive care.

