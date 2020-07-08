Ban On J-1 Visas Stuns Non-Profit Working To Bring Foreign Students To U.S.
International students who want to work while attending school in the U.S. are no longer welcome.
Maria Medina reports on the impact of the Trump administrations ban on J-1 visas.
Boston Mayor Walsh Supports International Students: 'You Are Not Alone'Mayor Walsh said the move to deny student visas if colleges are online-only is politicizing a pandemic.
Cumberland University hopes to keep their international students from losing education visasCumberland University administrators have always planned on students returning to campus for classes in some capacity this Fall, but now they have extra incentive.
International students in North Alabama may lose visas due to online classesInternational students in North Alabama may lose visas due to online classes