Greta Thunberg pledges to donate €1 million humanitarian prize

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Greta Thunberg A Swedish climate activist
Greta Thunberg won a $1.15M humanitarian prize. She's donating it all to environmental groups.Some of Greta Thunberg's $1.15 million in prize money from the
USATODAY.com
Greta Thunberg says EU recovery plan fails to tackle climate crisisExclusive: Activist says €750bn fund shows leaders not treating global heating as emergency Greta Thunberg has accused EU politicians of failing to acknowledge..
WorldNews
Greta Thunberg to give away million euro prizeSwedish environment campaigner Greta Thunberg wins an inaugural prize worth one million euros.
BBC News
Gulbenkian Prize
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources