Greta Thunberg pledges to donate €1 million humanitarian prize
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Greta Thunberg pledges to donate €1 million humanitarian prize

Greta Thunberg pledges to donate €1 million humanitarian prize

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was recently awarded the first edition of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

