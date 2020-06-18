Mason City Schools Discussing Return to Learn Plan

Winds: n 5?

"*10 mph?

In about a month ?

"* schools in iowa will be back in session.

Governor reynolds announced plans last week on how schools can reopen.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with mason city's superintenden t about the district's plans to reopen in state compliance.xxx george and katie ?

"* school starts august 24th.

Right now ?

"* the board of education is working on its plan for when the doors reopen.

As part of an informational meeting last night ?

"* school board members discussed the particulars of that plan ?

"* such as matching curriculum to student learning needs ?

"* and infrastructur e*- as well as making learning equal for all.

There remain concerns about when someone gets sick ?

"* and if that would require school closures.

Superintenden t dave versteeg says the district is awaiting further guidance from the iowa department of education.xxx "how do we close the building in case of a positive test or if somebody reports ill in the building, what does that look like.

What sorts of decisions do we have to make on testing students and staff and contact tracing?"

Versteeg tells me he believes the districts plans for reopening are in alignment with the governor's mandates.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt news 3.// thank you alex.

The board is expected to vote on approval of the plan at their august 3rd