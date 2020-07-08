VP Naidu unveils statue of Ambedkar in Delhi

Delhi minor's sexual assault: One man arrested by police; victim in hospital



A 33-year-old history-sheeter identified as Krishan has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in the national capital on August 4th, 2020. The victim was admitted to AIIMS. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS on thursday and said that the government will ensure strict punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Kejriwal added that the government will deploy the best lawyers in court to ensure the strictest penalty and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim's kin. Delhi Police JCP, Shalini Singh said that 20 teams have been formed and they are scanning all CCTV footage to help them nab the accused. She also spoke on the person who has been arrested and said that he has four criminal cases against him and is accused of murder, attempted murder and burglary. Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited AIIMS and slammed the Delhi police for the delay in the arrest of the accused in the case. She also said that her team has been assisting the victims. Watch the full video for all the details.

