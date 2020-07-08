VP Naidu unveils statue of Ambedkar in Delhi

Premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Dadar was vandalized by unknown miscreants on July 07. Grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar said, "I appeal everyone to maintain peace. It is true that two men came to Rajgruha and tried to vandalize CCTV camera as well as other things. Police immediately took note of it and all the officers have already reached the spot and are investigating it further. They have done good job hence I request all to maintain peace and not to gather near Rajgruha."
A 33-year-old history-sheeter identified as Krishan has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in the national capital on August 4th, 2020. The victim was admitted to AIIMS. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS on thursday and said that the government will ensure strict punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Kejriwal added that the government will deploy the best lawyers in court to ensure the strictest penalty and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim's kin. Delhi Police JCP, Shalini Singh said that 20 teams have been formed and they are scanning all CCTV footage to help them nab the accused. She also spoke on the person who has been arrested and said that he has four criminal cases against him and is accused of murder, attempted murder and burglary. Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited AIIMS and slammed the Delhi police for the delay in the arrest of the accused in the case. She also said that her team has been assisting the victims. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.
