Five adorable things you should know about Prince George
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Here are five adorable things you should know about Prince George: the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince George of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George turns 7! Duchess Kate shares new photos of the young royal

 Does it seem as if Prince George is growing up fast? The third-in-line to the throne turns 7 on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday [Video]

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Prince George photos mark seventh birthday

 The future king flashes a smile at the camera in photos taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
BBC News
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:43Published

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers [Video]

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:17Published
William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds [Video]

William and Harry agree to split Diana memorial fund future proceeds

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of the brothers’ charitable activities. According to financial documents, an agreement was signed in December last year between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now abandoned Sussex Royal Foundation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights [Video]

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights

These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right. We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often. We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans

The Duchess of Cambridge introduces surprise guest, the former Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, to young tennis fans from Bond Primary School in Mitcham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: Being a Royal Mother [Video]

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: Being a Royal Mother

The Duchess of Cambridge is a working mum. Often grappling with the competing demands of three children and a high-profile working role. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:07Published

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Happy 7th birthday Prince George! Five adorable things you should know about the young royal! #PrinceGeorge… https://t.co/eSXT2p62f2 2 hours ago


