Five adorable things you should know about Prince George

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the NHS's 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of the brothers’ charitable activities. According to financial documents, an agreement was signed in December last year between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now abandoned Sussex Royal Foundation.
These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right. We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often. We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Cambridge is a working mum. Often grappling with the competing demands of three children and a high-profile working role.
