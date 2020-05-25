Global  
 

5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:33s - Published
5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel share music video for ‘Past Life’

 Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have shared the video for their collaborative single, ‘Past Life’. Grammy-nominated filmmaking team Gal Muggia and Vania..
WorldNews
Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike [Video]

Selena Gomez announced last week her plan to recruit academics and activists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account [Video]

Selena Gomez has invited civil rights leaders to take over her Instagram account and use the platform to protest racism and police brutality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Selena Gomez delivers inspirational message for immigrant graduates [Video]

'Lose You to Love Me' singer Selena Gomez reminded graduating immigrant students that their "experiences are a huge part of the American story".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:40Published

Selena Gomez used a mobile 3D scanning 'spaceship on wheels' that trained 200 cameras on her to film her socially distant 'Past Life' music video

Selena Gomez used a mobile 3D scanning 'spaceship on wheels' that trained 200 cameras on her to film her socially distant 'Past Life' music video · Selena Gomez's music video for her new song "Past Life" features the singer's face embedded in the...
Business Insider - Published

Selena Gomez Releases 'Past Life' Music Video With Trevor Daniel

Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for the “Past Life” remix with Trevor Daniel! The...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel share music video for ‘Past Life’

WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comE! Online



Selena Gomez By Selena Gomez [Video]

Singer/Actress answers Twitter questions from fans.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 05:03Published
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

Marking their return after a year-long hiatus, Blackpink arrives with "How You Like That," Megan Thee Stallion unleashes "Girls in the Hood" and Selena Gomez hops on Trevor Daniel's remix of "Past..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:18Published
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published