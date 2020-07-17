Journalist Vikram Joshi's murder revealed prevailing 'gunda raj' in UP: Congress

Global  
 

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on July 22 slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over journalist Vikram Joshi's murder in Ghaziabad.

He said, "This incident has revealed that 'Gunda raj' is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh.

It is clear there is no law and order in the state." Today, journalist Vikram Singh succumbed to injuries in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital.

Journalist was attacked by a group of unknown people on July 20.

UP journalist murder: Ghaziabad DM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, govt job [Video]

UP journalist murder: Ghaziabad DM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, govt job

Ghaziabad DM, Ajay Shankar Pandey and Ghaziabad SSP, Kalanidhi Naithani visited Yashoda Hospital to meet kin of journalist Vikram Joshi. Naithani said, "9 people have been arrested including two main accussed, Ravi and Chotu. An illegal weapon was also seized from their possession." DM Shankar Pandey assured govt job to the wife of Vikram Joshi. "Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family, a suitable job for Vikram Joshi's wife will be arranged for along with that his children will be given free education," Pandey said.

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital [Video]

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital

A group of journalists held a protest outside Yashoda Hospital against the murder of their peer Vikram Joshi. Vikram Joshi passed away on July 22. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20 by unknown persons. 10 people have been arrested in the case so far. One of the journalists said, "There is a state of fear in Ghaziabad. Today when I was coming, my daughter and son said that please go carefully so that what happened with Vikram Uncle does not happen with you. We demand a government job for Vikram Singh's wife and financial support to the family."

China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala [Video]

China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on July 19 slammed the Centre over the border dispute going on between India and China. He said, "There are five apparent facts which have been put out by the satellite imagery and various security experts. First is that China continues to occupy the Depsang planes and Daulat Beg Oldie and is undertaking military construction activities." "Second, China isn't permitting Indian Armed Forces to patrol from patrolling point 10 to patrolling point 13. Third, China has occupied Indian territory upto 8 km between finger 4 to finger 8 and have 3000 Chinese soldiers in our territory," added Surjewala. "4th, China isn't ready to restore status quo ante and to return to pre-May 2020 position. 5th,China has converted Ngari Gunsa civil airstrip on our border into military airstrip causing threat to our territorial integrity and placed over 20,000 Chinese soldiers on our border," said Surjewala.

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip

BJP's spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala and others over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress. He said, "Congress is running a campaign in Rajasthan to discredit the BJP leaders and that's why OSD to CM, Lokesh Sharma manufactured a fake audio clip. It defamed our party. I have filed a complaint against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala, and others, at Ashok Nagar Police Station, over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress."

'Promised Ram Raj, gave Gunda Raj': Rahul Gandhi condoles journalist Vikram Joshi's death, slams UP govt over incident

 A day earlier, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the Yogi government over the attack on the journalist and deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh
DNA

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to journalist Vikram Joshi's kin; Rahul Gandhi condoles demise

 "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for the opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. They had promised Ram Raj, instead, they..
DNA
CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon [Video]

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon

Madhaya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon's dead body was brought to BJP office in Lucknow. He passed away at the age of 85 on July 21. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to him.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

