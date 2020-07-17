Journalist Vikram Joshi's murder revealed prevailing 'gunda raj' in UP: Congress

|
|
Vikram Joshi Indian quizzer
UP journalist murder: Ghaziabad DM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, govt job
Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital
Randeep Surjewala Indian politician
China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip
Rajasthan crisis: 2 FIRs lodged on complaints of horse-tradingCongress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal..
IndiaTimes
Uttar Pradesh State in India
'Promised Ram Raj, gave Gunda Raj': Rahul Gandhi condoles journalist Vikram Joshi's death, slams UP govt over incidentA day earlier, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the Yogi government over the attack on the journalist and deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh
DNA
Covid-19: After facing flak, UP now ahead of Maharashtra, Delhi in conducting testsUttar Pradesh has moved ahead of Maharashtra and Delhi — states with high caseloads — in conducting more tests for the novel coronavirus in the last two..
IndiaTimes
Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to journalist Vikram Joshi's kin; Rahul Gandhi condoles demise"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for the opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. They had promised Ram Raj, instead, they..
DNA
CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon
Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officialsStressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
Ghaziabad Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks
Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticismsSeveral Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from..
USATODAY.com
Don't count illegal immigrants in Census: Trump
GOP considers starting point for next relief billThe price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
USATODAY.com
