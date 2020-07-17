Journalist Vikram Joshi's murder revealed prevailing 'gunda raj' in UP: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on July 22 slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over journalist Vikram Joshi's murder in Ghaziabad.

He said, "This incident has revealed that 'Gunda raj' is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh.

It is clear there is no law and order in the state." Today, journalist Vikram Singh succumbed to injuries in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital.

Journalist was attacked by a group of unknown people on July 20.