Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court Johnny Depp has been presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London where his libel action against News Group Newspapers continues.

Actress claims James Franco saw her injuries after separate alleged attack by Depp in 2016

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a "wife beater".

Amber Heard denied the Tesla founder visited her in 2015 when her then husband Johnny Depp was away.

Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is..

In court today (July 21), Amber Heard took the witness stand to speak during Johnny Depp‘s trial...

