Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court toldElon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Elon Musk offered actress '24/7' securityAmber Heard denied the Tesla founder visited her in 2015 when her then husband Johnny Depp was away.
BBC News
Bezos, beware! Elon Musk is now the FIFTH-RICHEST person on the planetTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed $74 billion as of Monday. According to Forbes’ Billionaires List, his fortune has nearly tripled since..
WorldNews
How Twitter Could Start a Nuclear WarLast Wednesday, a Twitter insider helped hackers gain access to several high profile Twitter accounts. Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others were suddenly..
WorldNews
Amber Heard American actress
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court
Credit: ODN
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp pressed so hard on her neck she could not breathe during 'three-day hostage situation'Actress claims James Franco saw her injuries after separate alleged attack by Depp in 2016
Independent
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court
Credit: ODN
