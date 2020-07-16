Global  
 

Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

 Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Elon Musk offered actress '24/7' security

 Amber Heard denied the Tesla founder visited her in 2015 when her then husband Johnny Depp was away.
BBC News

Bezos, beware! Elon Musk is now the FIFTH-RICHEST person on the planet

 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed $74 billion as of Monday. According to Forbes’ Billionaires List, his fortune has nearly tripled since..
WorldNews

How Twitter Could Start a Nuclear War

 Last Wednesday, a Twitter insider helped hackers gain access to several high profile Twitter accounts. Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others were suddenly..
WorldNews

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp pressed so hard on her neck she could not breathe during 'three-day hostage situation'

 Actress claims James Franco saw her injuries after separate alleged attack by Depp in 2016
Independent

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court [Video]

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court

Johnny Depp has been presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London where his libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

WorldNews - Published

Amber Heard 'was verbally and physically abusive,' Johnny Depp's bodyguard says at trial

Johnny Depp's security chief alleged Thursday that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the...
CBC.ca - Published

Amber Heard's Private Conversations with Elon Musk & James Franco Revealed

In court today (July 21), Amber Heard took the witness stand to speak during Johnny Depp‘s trial...
Audio of Heard 'admitting she hit Depp in jaw' [Video]

Audio of Heard 'admitting she hit Depp in jaw'

The High Court has listened to a recording of Amber Heard allegedly admitting to striking Johnny Depp in the jaw.

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp

ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second..

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp pictured as they arrived at the High Court

