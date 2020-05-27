Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajnath Singh addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Rajnath Singh addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference

Rajnath Singh addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference in Delhi on July 22.

He was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

In the session, the Defence Minister said, "IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by nation." Defence Minister also stated their contribution during nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Chinese troops still present at Finger 5 area of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, next few days critical: Sources

 The development arose a day before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir on July 17-18.
DNA

Advani, Joshi, Uddhav invited for Ayodhya ‘bhoomi pujan’

 Frontline leaders of the Ram temple movement, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, are among the invitees for the "bhoomi pujan" in Ayodhya on August 5,..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath hails 16 Bihar soldiers for bravery against PLA in Galwan

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to forward areas of eastern Ladakh on Friday, had special words of praise for the gallantry displayed by..
IndiaTimes

Air force Air force military branch for aerial warfare

Rajnath Singh witnesses military drill in Ladakh displaying combat readiness

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos..
IndiaTimes

Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night'

 Tech Sgt. Ladonna Gardner flew all the way home from Qatar to surprise her kids at parent-child "date night" at school.
USATODAY.com

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Current Chief of the Air Staff

Taken necessary action to handle any upcoming contingency on LAC: IAF Chief [Video]

Taken necessary action to handle any upcoming contingency on LAC: IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on June 20 reacted on the question over his visit Leh and Srinagar airbases amid the escalated tension between India and China at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. "We are aware of the situation, be it on LAC or beyond, be it their air deployments, their posture and kind of deployments. We've full analysis and we've taken necessary action that we need to take to handle any contingency that may come up: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. On June 19, the IAF chief visited Leh and Srinagar airbases to review the preparedness of forces.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
IAF inducts 2nd LCA Tejas squadron [Video]

IAF inducts 2nd LCA Tejas squadron

The second squadron of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter was inducted by Indian Air Force today at Sulur Air Force Station. 18 Squadron was operationalised by IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria. IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter with 45 Squadron at Air Force Station Sulur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
IAF Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria flies LCA Tejas at 2nd squadron induction ceremony [Video]

IAF Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria flies LCA Tejas at 2nd squadron induction ceremony

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria landed the LCA Tejas fighter after a sortie at the induction ceremony of the second squadron of the LCA Tejas fighters in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, several areas waterlogged [Video]

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, several areas waterlogged

Heavy rain lashed several parts of New Delhi on July 22. The streets of national capital got waterlogged and roads were aplenty following heavy rainfall. However, the rains brought relief from the soaring temperature in the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain in the national capital today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Sero survey to be done every month in Delhi after COVID antibodies found in nearly 24% population [Video]

Sero survey to be done every month in Delhi after COVID antibodies found in nearly 24% population

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed that COVID-19 antibodies were found in nearly 24% percent of those surveyed for sero surveillance in Delhi. He said, "Antibodies were found in 1/4th of the total population of Delhi that means 1/4th population of Delhi had COVID-19 and they have recovered. Most of these people were not aware that they had infection. Now, Delhi government has decided to conduct sero surveillance every month. It will be done from the 1st till 5th of every month."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Amid border row with China, Navy's MiG-29K fighter aircraft to be deployed in northern sector

 At a time when Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K..
IndiaTimes

IAF ready for long haul amid row with China, to induct 5 Rafales on July 29

 Ahead of the three twin-seat and two single-seat Rafales touching down at the Ambala airbase on July 29, IAF brass will brainstorm on the operational situation..
IndiaTimes

Top IAF brass to meet to discuss China border situation, rapid Rafale deployment this week

 The top commanders will meet this week for the two-days commanders' conference starting from July 22 where they will deliberate on a range of security issues,..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Defence Minister addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference


IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

fobbilaspur

FOBBILASPUR RT @airnewsalerts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Air Force Commander’s conference, Defence Minister… 30 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Air Force Commander’s conference, Defence Mini… https://t.co/mllr6d6u6E 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade [Video]

Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on June 22 on a three-day visit. He will attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Covid affecting Rafale fighter jet delivery to India? Watch France's message [Video]

Covid affecting Rafale fighter jet delivery to India? Watch France's message

India and France discussed the delivery of Rafale fighter jets amid pandemic. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his French counterpart. French minister Florence Parly said that delivery..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published