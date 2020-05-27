Rajnath Singh addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference

|
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Chinese troops still present at Finger 5 area of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, next few days critical: SourcesThe development arose a day before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir on July 17-18.
DNA
Advani, Joshi, Uddhav invited for Ayodhya ‘bhoomi pujan’Frontline leaders of the Ram temple movement, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, are among the invitees for the "bhoomi pujan" in Ayodhya on August 5,..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath hails 16 Bihar soldiers for bravery against PLA in GalwanDefence minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to forward areas of eastern Ladakh on Friday, had special words of praise for the gallantry displayed by..
IndiaTimes
Air force military branch for aerial warfare
Rajnath Singh witnesses military drill in Ladakh displaying combat readinessDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos..
IndiaTimes
Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night'Tech Sgt. Ladonna Gardner flew all the way home from Qatar to surprise her kids at parent-child "date night" at school.
USATODAY.com
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Current Chief of the Air Staff
Taken necessary action to handle any upcoming contingency on LAC: IAF Chief
IAF inducts 2nd LCA Tejas squadron
IAF Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria flies LCA Tejas at 2nd squadron induction ceremony
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, several areas waterlogged
Sero survey to be done every month in Delhi after COVID antibodies found in nearly 24% population
Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military
Amid border row with China, Navy's MiG-29K fighter aircraft to be deployed in northern sectorAt a time when Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K..
IndiaTimes
IAF ready for long haul amid row with China, to induct 5 Rafales on July 29Ahead of the three twin-seat and two single-seat Rafales touching down at the Ambala airbase on July 29, IAF brass will brainstorm on the operational situation..
IndiaTimes
Top IAF brass to meet to discuss China border situation, rapid Rafale deployment this weekThe top commanders will meet this week for the two-days commanders' conference starting from July 22 where they will deliberate on a range of security issues,..
IndiaTimes
