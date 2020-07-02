Global  
 

ED raids company owned by CM Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur
Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at a company named Anupam Krishi in Jodhpur on July 22.

The company is owned by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot.

Customs Department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the company.

