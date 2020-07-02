ED raids company owned by CM Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur

|
Jodhpur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Rajasthan CM framing me to avenge son’s defeat: Gajendra Singh ShekhawatUnion Jal Shakti minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Sunday that the "fabricated audio clip released last week by the Rajasthan Congress was..
50 tractors facilitate farmers in removing wild shrubs from field
Jodhpur Police launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for inspection
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
ED raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scamAgrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi, on which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore for alleged violations of rules..
ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with fertilizer scamThis comes at a time when the Ashok-Gehlot lead Rajasthan government is in crisis fuelled by accusations of horsetrading against the BJP to topple the current..
HC breather for Pilot camp till Friday, but Congress readies counter-strikeRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called a cabinet meeting at his residence on Tuesday to review the state’s Covid-19 and financial situation in the state..
Enforcement Directorate
I-T & ED raid ‘loyalists’ of besieged Rajasthan CMAs the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan battled a siege within, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday conducted coordinated raids on offices..
Amid Rajasthan crisis, ED, IT raids on people close to GehlotAs the political crisis in Rajasthan was playing out in the open for the Congress, the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday raided multiple..
Sterling Biotech case: 'This is political harassment' says Ahmed Patel after ED interrogates him
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan Speaker to move SC over disqualification issue of rebel Congress MLAs
