Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo in UK calls for 'coalition' to counter China
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Pompeo in UK calls for 'coalition' to counter China

Pompeo in UK calls for 'coalition' to counter China

The criticism came hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked arms sales to it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

China cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas: Pompeo

 “You can't go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can't threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can't engage..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

 Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate..
DNA

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States and China are launching missions to the red planet this month..
WorldNews

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: ‘A few cars are following me’

 Joshua Wong believes he is now being followed, after the new security law was passed by China.
BBC News
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China [Video]

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to the UK, suspending the extradition treaty and extending an arms embargo on China to cover Hong Kong.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this