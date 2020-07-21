Global  
 

Portland protesters dance and chant outside Justice Center after federal agents retreat
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:32s - Published
A huge crowd of protesters was seen peacefully dancing to music outside the Justice Center in Portland moments after federal agents fired tear gas and flash bangs at the crowd.

The clip, filmed by Portland resident Austen Rustrum, shows the crowd chanting and dancing.

Rustrum explained to Newsflare: "I went to the protests tonight to witness for myself what was happening.

During my time there, I observed a 100% peaceful protest.

Despite that, however, federal agents came out shortly after 11 pm and began shooting tear gas and flashbangs into the crowd.

"The crowd was undeterred and eventually, the federal agents retreated into a building adjacent to the Justice Center.

This was shot shortly after the retreat - the protesters were back to peacefully dancing and chanting."

