Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis

Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
How is Netanyahu going to be PM once his trial begins? - analysisAttorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, upon indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, famously praised him as “a man of many talents” who can perform many..
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19
Israeli police fire water cannon to disperse anti-government protestsIsraeli police fired water cannon to disperse anti-government protests attended by thousands on Saturday, as public anger mounts over the handling of the..
The Benjamin Netanyahu Twitter hack that never wasPoliticians and celebrities have had their accounts hijacked but not, apparently, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel Country in Western Asia
Celebrity group invests in women's soccer
Half of Emiratis Approve Domestic Policies, But Just 20% Want Israeli TiesFresh polling data from a June 2020 survey reveals that Emiratis are more concerned with domestic than foreign policy issues—though a plurality say their..
Bar Refaeli: Israel convicts model of tax evasionThe top model has been given a heavy fine and ordered to serve nine months of community service.
Pro-Israel news outlets ran ‘deepfake’ op-eds in ‘new disinformation frontier’Pro-Israel news agencies have run “deepfake” op-eds, in what is said to be “a new disinformation frontier”. Details of the “hyper-realistic forgery”..
West Jerusalem section of Jerusalem that remained under Israeli control after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War
