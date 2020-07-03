Global  
 

Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis
Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis

Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis

Violence in West Jerusalem as thousands of protesters call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

