Alaskan city residents evacuate after 7.8 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

Residents of Homer, south Alaska were forced to evacuate the city after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake of the coast triggered tsunami warnings on July 22.

Footage shows dozens of families taking refuge on elevated ground as they wait for further official advice.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Approximately 10 minutes after the tsunami sirens went off, many people evacuated to the 'Welcome to Homer' sign and were not allowed to re-enter the city until around 1 a.m.

Police advised us to drive up Diamond Ridge Road to higher ground." The US NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later cancelled the tsunami warning.