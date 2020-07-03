Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context"

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context.

Report by Connerv.

