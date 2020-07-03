Global  
 

Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context"
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context.

Report by Connerv.

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

