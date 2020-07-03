Shapps: Russia report written 'in a specific context'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Grant Shapps British Conservative politician
Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right"
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46Published
Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Shapps announces extension of ATOL to protect vouchers
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20Published
Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:46Published
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendumMoscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews
Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committeeBoris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members..
Independent
Dominic Grieve Former British politician
Facebook American online social networking service
Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:23Published
Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:50Published
Facebook and Instagram are creating teams to study bias on their platforms as they face increased pressure to address racial disparitiesFacebook and Instagram are creating internal teams to study potential racial bias in their products, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this