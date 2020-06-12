Global  
 

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s
Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News

"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye. Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him. Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment.

Dave Chappelle addresses George Floyd's d*ath in new Netflix special [Video]

Dave Chappelle addresses George Floyd's d*ath in new Netflix special

The new Netflix special debuted on the platform's YouTube channel Thursday.

Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News [Video]

Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News

Dave Chappelle releases new standup special honoring George Floyd, 'The Bachelor' announces its first Black male lead and the Oscars are setting new inclusion requirements for eligibility.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers

Jamie Lynn Spears has urged fans and followers on social media to respect people with mental health issues following ongoing concerns about Kanye West's wellbeing.

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns [Video]

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

