Federal agents fire tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Portland protesters

Federal agents fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in Portland on Tuesday night (July 21).

The clip show protesters using leaf blowers to clear the tear gas away.

Filmer Austen Rustrum explained to Newsflare: "After several hours of peaceful protest, federal agents suddenly appeared and began to gas the crowd and toss out extremely loud flashbangs.

"They approached from the East and South and it felt a little like we were going to be boxed in.

People used leaf blowers to disperse some the gas, but it did temporarily drive a large group to the West."