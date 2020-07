Search For Motive After Judge's Family Ambushed CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:45s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:45s - Published Search For Motive After Judge's Family Ambushed Extra security is in place for a New York State chief judge after there were indications she was targeted by the same man who attacked the family of a federal judge in New Jersey. CBS2's John Dias has the latest details. 0

The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago