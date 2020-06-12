Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of R*pe, Sean Hannity of S*xual Harassment

Hannity Dating Fellow Fox Anchor Ainsley Earhardt



Two of Fox News most visible personalities are dating. Primetime host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt, are a couple, according to Vanity Fair. Business Insider reports that Hannity serves as an informal adviser to the president. Trump regularly watches and tweets about both Hannity and Earhardt's programs. Earhardt old Vanity fair that she is "not dating anyone." Hannity refused to discuss his personal life when contacted by reporters.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970