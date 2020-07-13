congress latest pandemic response

|
Next round of coronavirus stimulus funding -- senate republicans and the white house are on different pages -- despite being in the same party.
While the g-o-p and the trump administration negotiate -- democrats say they want a deal done --soon.
Nadia romero has the latest from the white house.
### sen.
Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "our nation stands at a crucial midway point in our battle against this terrible virus" it's not just coronavirus senate republicans are battling -- c1 3 but also the white house.
Sen.
Chuck schumer / - d- minority leader: "it's hard to negotiate when the president says one thing and republicans say another, and many of them are divided."
Divided over what should -- and shouldn't -- be in the next round of covid relief legislation.
Senate republicans are focused on three main goals -- sen.
Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "kids, jobs, and health care."
Included in the roughly 1-trillion dollar plan is funding to safely reopen schools -- tax credits and incentives to businesses -- and stimulus checks to americans -- sen.
Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "direct payments to help american families keep driving their national comeback."
One thing the majority leader didn't mention -- is a priority for the president kayleigh mcenany / white house press secretary: the president was very clear that he would like to see a payroll tax in there.
But it's something many republican senators are against.
Sen.
Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "there are some differences of opinion on the question of



