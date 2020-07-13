congress latest pandemic response

some differences between GOP and WH

Next round of coronavirus stimulus funding -- senate republicans and the white house are on different pages -- despite being in the same party.

While the g-o-p and the trump administration negotiate -- democrats say they want a deal done --soon.

Nadia romero has the latest from the white house.

### sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "our nation stands at a crucial midway point in our battle against this terrible virus" it's not just coronavirus senate republicans are battling -- c1 3 but also the white house.

Sen.

Chuck schumer / - d- minority leader: "it's hard to negotiate when the president says one thing and republicans say another, and many of them are divided."

Divided over what should -- and shouldn't -- be in the next round of covid relief legislation.

Senate republicans are focused on three main goals -- sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "kids, jobs, and health care."

Included in the roughly 1-trillion dollar plan is funding to safely reopen schools -- tax credits and incentives to businesses -- and stimulus checks to americans -- sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "direct payments to help american families keep driving their national comeback."

One thing the majority leader didn't mention -- is a priority for the president kayleigh mcenany / white house press secretary: the president was very clear that he would like to see a payroll tax in there.

But it's something many republican senators are against.

Sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "there are some differences of opinion on the question of