Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

congress latest pandemic response
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
congress latest pandemic response
some differences between GOP and WH
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Next round of coronavirus stimulus funding -- senate republicans and the white house are on different pages -- despite being in the same party.

While the g-o-p and the trump administration negotiate -- democrats say they want a deal done --soon.

Nadia romero has the latest from the white house.

### sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "our nation stands at a crucial midway point in our battle against this terrible virus" it's not just coronavirus senate republicans are battling -- c1 3 but also the white house.

Sen.

Chuck schumer / - d- minority leader: "it's hard to negotiate when the president says one thing and republicans say another, and many of them are divided."

Divided over what should -- and shouldn't -- be in the next round of covid relief legislation.

Senate republicans are focused on three main goals -- sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "kids, jobs, and health care."

Included in the roughly 1-trillion dollar plan is funding to safely reopen schools -- tax credits and incentives to businesses -- and stimulus checks to americans -- sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "direct payments to help american families keep driving their national comeback."

One thing the majority leader didn't mention -- is a priority for the president kayleigh mcenany / white house press secretary: the president was very clear that he would like to see a payroll tax in there.

But it's something many republican senators are against.

Sen.

Mitch mcconnell / -r- majority leader: "there are some differences of opinion on the question of




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that he and his family have been receiving “serious threats” as one of the public faces of the U.S.’ response to coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Airbnb angers customers with tone-deaf request: 'I can't even afford one house' [Video]

Airbnb angers customers with tone-deaf request: 'I can't even afford one house'

Airbnb’s latest attempt to help some of its struggling hosts amid the coronavirus pandemic has customers up in arms.The short-term rental platform recently debuted a new feature called “kindness..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Tanzania COVID-19 response: Government accused of a coverup [Video]

Tanzania COVID-19 response: Government accused of a coverup

Tanzania's government is accused of sending out false messaging about COVID-19 and covering up a crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published