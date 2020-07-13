UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government.

Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Britain signs vaccine deals for 90mln doses Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. Ciara Lee reports

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shows promise German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. Fred Katayama reports.

Moderna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit,..

