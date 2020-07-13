UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. Fred Katayama reports.
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. Ciara Lee reports
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Moderna has announced that a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing has shown promise. The U.S. biotech company says its vaccine has induced a "rapid and strong" immune response against the virus. According..