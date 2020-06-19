Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster



A toxic culture, the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and a litany of organisational failures have been blamed for the Labour Party’s disastrous loss in the last election. Labour Together, a group including MPs Ed Miliband and Lucy Powell, party members, union leaders and media figures, has investigated a crushing defeat it said was “a long time coming”.

