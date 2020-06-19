Global  
 

Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers
Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

