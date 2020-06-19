Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

|
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Greens run Brighton and Hove council after 'anti-Semitic' resignationsThree Labour members quit Brighton Council, with two facing allegations of anti-Semitism.
BBC News
MP calls for tighter restrictions on laughing gas as teens seek 'lockdown highs'Labour's Rosie Duffield said it is 'far too easy' to purchase nitrous oxide canisters for use as a recreational drug
Independent
Tories running targeted anti-immigration ad campaign against Labour MPs in marginal seatsParty quietly building contact database of anti-immigration voters in key targets
Independent
Sir Keir Starmer stresses importance of childcare on Coventry school visit
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
China: Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose human rights sanctions'What we have argued for is sanctions in this country against Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses' says Labour leader
Independent
Keir Starmer says government putting parents in 'impossible position' by ordering workers back to offices without summer childcareBoris Johnson has lifted work from home guidance as of 1 August
Independent
Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made
Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the Labour Party, MP for Islington North
'Timid' Keir Starmer failing to show leadership in face of 'tsunami' of job losses, union leader warnsClose ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left
Independent
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab
Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster
