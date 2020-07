Battling COVID Fatigue: Psychologists Suggest Ways to be Mentally Aware

If you've been feeling down about where we're headed with the pandemic, you're not alone.

IF YOU'VE BEEN FEELING DOWNABOUT WHERE THINGS ARE HEADEDWITH THE PANDEMIC...YOU'RE NOT ALONE.MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AREEXPERIENCING COVID FATIGUE.DAN GROSSMAN EXPLAINS HOW THEWAR AGAINST AN INVISIBLE ENEMY..IS ALSO A WARAGAINST EXHAUSTION.IS ANYONE TIRED?TIRED OF THE LACK OF NORMALCY,THE CLOSED PUBLIC SPACES,FRANKLY TURNING ON NEWSPROGRAMS AND HEARING WE'RETRENDING IN THE WRONG DIRECTIONWITH THIS PANDEMIC?COVID FATIGUE IS A REAL THING-AND IT'S LITERALLY AFFECTINGBILLIONS OF PEOPLE AROUND THEWORLD14:56"IT'S A VERY UNCOMFORTABLEEXPERIENCE FOR US AS HUMANBEINGS TO NOT HAVEA PLAN, AND NOT KNOW HOW IS THISGOING TO TURN OUT- WHEN IS ITGOING TO END?"VOKAYE HERMANSON IS A CLINICALPSYCHOLOGIST AT UC DAVIS HEALTHAND COMPARES IT TO CLIMBING AMOUNTAIN.

YOU'RE GOING UP ANDJUST WHEN YOU THINK YOU'VE HITTHE PEAK YOU REALIZE IT'S AFALSE SUMMITAND SEE THIS DAUNTING HILL INFRONT OF YOU.STAND UPTHAT SINKING FEELING KNOWINGYOU'VE DONE SO MUCH YET STILLHAVE SO MUCH LONGER TO GO?THAT'S WHAT HERMANSON SAYS THISSECOND SPIKE IN NUMBERS CAN FEELLIKE2:23WE'RE ACTUALLY HOPING FOR THEABSENCE OF SOMETHING.

NOTGETTING SICK ISN'T QUITE ASREINFORCING AS SOMETHING THATHAPPENS WHERE WE'RE LIKE OH, OKI DID THIS BEHAVIOR AND ITRESULTED IN THIS GOOD OUTCOME."6:47"IT'S INTERNAL WHERE YOU FEELLIKE YOU'VE GOT THESE SANDBAGSON YOUR SHOULDERS AND YOU CAN'TTAKE ANOTHER STEP."VOBOB CIAMPI IS A LICENSEDCLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER AND SAYSTHE FEELING IS SOMETHING A LOTOF US AREFAMILIAR WITH--BURNOUT- THE SAMEKIND YOU MIGHT FEEL AT WORK, ORAT HOME WHEN YOU'RE A BITOVERWHELMED.STAND UPWHAT MAKES IT WORSE IS MANY OFTHE THINGS WE USUALLY DO TOALLEVIATE THAT STRESS- WE DON'THAVE ACCESS TO.

SO IT BEGS THEQUESTION WHAT CAN WE DO?5:10"THE THINGS THAT WE NEED TO DOARE BE AWARE OF OUR THINKING.

TOSAY I'LL CONTROL WHAT I CANCONTROL.

I'LL TAKE IT A MINUTEAT A TIME"8:26"SOME PEOPLE CALL THAT BITESIZED PIECES."CIAMPI AND HERMANSON SAY THEIDEA IS TO MAKE THINGS MOREMANAGEABLE =SO INSTEAD OFLOOKING AT THEDAUNTING WHOLE YOU'RE LOOKING ATMORE ATTAINABLE PARTS.

SMALLVICTORIES THAT CAN HELPGIVE THAT REINFORCEMENT THISSITUATION CAN LACK3:04"IT CAN BE A LITTLE BIT OFLEARNED HELPLESSNESS WHICH ISTHE IDEA THAT IN CERTAINCIRCUMSTANCESWHERE WE FEEL LIKE NOTHING WE DOIS GOOD ENOUGH- NOTHING THAT WEDO KEEPS BACK THINGSFROM HAPPENING AND SO WE KIND OFGIVE UP."ANOTHER THING THEY SUGGEST ISADJUSTING YOUR MINDSET.HERMANSON SAYS THE SIMPLEKNOWLEDGE THAT MILLIONS OF OTHERPEOPLE FEEL JUST LIKE US CAN BEEMPOWERING AND HELP PUSH USTHROUGH.IN DENVER I'M DAN GROSSMANREPORTING.OUTSIDE OF THINGS LIKEEXERCISING OR TAKING UP A NEWHOBBY... EXPERTS SAY...SEEING A THERAPIST CAN ALSO BEHELPFUL.THEY SAY... THEY CAN HELP GUIDEYOUR FRAME OF MIND TO OVERCOMEBURNOU