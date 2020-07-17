Three arrested on charges of shooting at truck near Metro police precinct, nearly hitting officers Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:13s - Published 5 minutes ago Three arrested on charges of shooting at truck near Metro police precinct, nearly hitting officers Police say three men have been arrested after shots were fired at a Metro police precinct – nearly hitting officers who were standing outside. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRETTY WIDE OPEN FOR YOU THISMORNING.



