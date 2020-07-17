Three arrested on charges of shooting at truck near Metro police precinct, nearly hitting officers
Police say three men have been arrested after shots were fired at a Metro police precinct – nearly hitting officers who were standing outside.
PRETTY WIDE OPEN FOR YOU THISMORNING.
No Charges Against Police Officers In Deadly Shooting In NE BaltimoreNo Charges Against Police Officers In Deadly Shooting In NE Baltimore
MI Woman Asked to Wear Mask Arrested After Making Obscene Gestures, Running Over Officer’s FootInstead of wearing a face mask, a Michigan woman allegedly caused a scene at a pizza parlor and was jailed after running over an officer’s foot with her truck. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Neighbors relieved after charges made in three-year-old murder caseMetro Police announced charges against three suspects in a years-old murder case.