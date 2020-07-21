President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.
richard h yasuda RT @CBSThisMorning: President Trump now says the #coronavirus pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better.
At his first briefing… 54 seconds ago
Jamel Marshall RT @Yamiche: In a break from past coronavirus briefings, President Trump is appearing alone and not with a number of health officials who a… 3 minutes ago
WhoopsieDaisy RT @MSNBC: Nicolle Wallace says Dr. Fauci saying he is "pleased" President Trump tweeted a picture of himself wearing a mask is "like award… 3 minutes ago
WSPA 7News EYE ON THE DAY:
- More than a dozen people shot outside a Chicago funeral service
- President Trump holds pandemic… https://t.co/uA9BQJeqnc 3 minutes ago
MerrickFGarland RT @MSNBC: “Each day, too many American workers are still out of work and losing hope,” Joe Biden says on the Trump admin.’s response to th… 4 minutes ago
⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️⚖️ ⚜️🗽🇺🇸 RT @cbsnewspath: EYE ON THE DAY:
- More than a dozen people shot outside a Chicago funeral service
- President Trump holds pandemic briefin… 12 minutes ago
richard dupuy RT @CNN: “I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says in response to President Trump calling him an "alarmis… 15 minutes ago
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets betterTrump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improvesDonald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.
Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes BriefingsMore economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..