President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.

Coronavirus latest: Trump says pandemic will 'get worse before it gets better'

US President Donald Trump has admitted his country's COVID-19 outbreak will get even worse before...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsWorldNewsCBC.caFOXNews.comSBS


Trump: Americans should wear masks whether they like them or not

In his first coronavirus briefing in months, Trump said the pandemic will probably get worse before...
Al Jazeera - Published

Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Lower On Mixed Global Cues

Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues after U.S. President Donald...
RTTNews - Published


Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:35Published
Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes Briefings

More economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:23Published