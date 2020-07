Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Alaska Coastline, Triggers Tsunami Warning Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published 7 minutes ago Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Alaska Coastline, Triggers Tsunami Warning A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands area off the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday night, prompting a tsunami warning for cities and towns within 200 miles of the epicenter. 0

