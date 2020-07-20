Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life

Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life

Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Is Kim Kardashian Hurting Herself By Not Divorcing Kanye West?

 While Kanye West...
WorldNews
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant [Video]

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Sia's close bond with the Kardashians [Video]

Sia's close bond with the Kardashians

Sia feels "really safe" around the Kardashian family, as she hailed Kim Kardashian West as a "protective" friend.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:03Published
Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to." "She stood up, and she protected that child.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown [Video]

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers

Jamie Lynn Spears has urged fans and followers on social media to respect people with mental health issues following ongoing concerns about Kanye West's wellbeing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian 'most upset' over Kanye West's claim that her mom Kris Jenner can't see their kids: report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly unhappy with her husband Kanye West's explosive Twitter rant from Monday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Trouble in paradise: Kim Kardashian West's fury as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life


ContactMusic - Published

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Tried to Get Him Committed In Hospital

Kanye West has turned on his own family in the midst of what we're told is a major bipolar episode...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West [Video]

Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West

According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns [Video]

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality [Video]

Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality

Sharon Osbourne believes Kanye West has "lost all sense of reality", after he made controversial comments about abortion and accused his wife Kim Kardashian West of "trying to lock him up".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published