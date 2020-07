A Cape fur seal managed to escape from the jaws of a breaching shark off Mossel Bay, South Africa.

The footage filmed on July 22 shows the moment the seal jumps out of the way as the shark launches itself into the air.

As the shark breaches, the filmer and other spectators let out of scream of shock as they can't believe what they've witnessed.