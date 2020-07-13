ED raids at house of CM Gehlot's brother in Kolkata

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery



A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club, the 'yagna' will continue till Bachchan recovers from the deadly coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

