ED raids at house of CM Gehlot's brother in Kolkata
Duration: 01:11s
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raid at house of Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot in Kolkata.

Earlier today, ED conducted raids at a company owned by Agrasen Gehlot.

Raids were conducted at properties of CM's brother in connection with fertilizer scam.

