ED raids at house of CM Gehlot's brother in Kolkata

Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Congress won't be scared by 'raid raj': Randeep SurjewalaThe Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement..
ED raids company owned by CM Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur
ED raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scamAgrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi, on which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore for alleged violations of rules..
Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India
Emirates gets nod to fly out people from Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad & Kolkata till July 26
West Bengal Lockdown: Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till July 31Flight operations to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad were suspended from July 6 to July 19 on the request of West Bengal..
Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities banned till July 31: AirportThe ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities which are Covid-19 hotspots viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended till..
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery
Enforcement Directorate
I-T & ED raid ‘loyalists’ of besieged Rajasthan CMAs the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan battled a siege within, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday conducted coordinated raids on offices..
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan speaker moves SC against HC order to defer disqualification proceedings till FridayRajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court order restraining him till July 24 from conducting..
