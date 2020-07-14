Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

|
|
Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian politician
Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: DigvijayaBlaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh: Another MLA ditches Congress for BJP, Scindia says 'correct decision'Madhya Pradesh Congress suffered another big jolt after its MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar submitted her resignation to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.
DNA
Exit of Young Turks no loss for Congress: Rahul GandhiA couple of days after Congress functionares denied he had taken a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, though without naming them, sources said Rahul..
IndiaTimes
Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State transport minister
IndiaTimes
Congress won't be scared by 'raid raj': Randeep SurjewalaThe Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders call UP government 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Cong MLA who claimed he was offered 'bribe'Congress leader Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to party MLA Giriraj Malinga, for claiming that the former had offered him money to join the BJP. "Former..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Chaturvedi Indian politician
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with fertilizer scamThis comes at a time when the Ashok-Gehlot lead Rajasthan government is in crisis fuelled by accusations of horsetrading against the BJP to topple the current..
DNA
CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rulesRajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules..
IndiaTimes
Uttarakhand HC upholds law on state control of shrinesThe Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the constitutional..
IndiaTimes
BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LSFormer Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources..
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Madhya Pradesh: Miner stumbles upon 10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakhHere's what happened
DNA
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats
Delhi rains: Part of Ashoka Road caves in
Delhi govt plans sero-survey every month, next sample collection in AugustThe sero-surveillance was conducted by Union Health Ministry's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government from June 27..
DNA
Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian politician and Social Worker
|
|
|
