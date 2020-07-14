Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and launch of grains market in Agar Malwa on July 14. During the event, Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Congress leader and former CM of MP, Kamal Nath. He said, "When Kamal Nath was the CM, he didn't have time to hold a meeting over COVID-19 but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins in his hands on March 23 and single handedly faced the pandemic in the state." He also took a pot shot on current political situation in Rajasthan.

