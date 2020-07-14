Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22.

Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.

First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member.

Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jyotiraditya Scindia Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian politician

Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya

 Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh: Another MLA ditches Congress for BJP, Scindia says 'correct decision'

 Madhya Pradesh Congress suffered another big jolt after its MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar submitted her resignation to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.
DNA

Exit of Young Turks no loss for Congress: Rahul Gandhi

 A couple of days after Congress functionares denied he had taken a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, though without naming them, sources said Rahul..
IndiaTimes
Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work [Video]

Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and launch of grains market in Agar Malwa on July 14. During the event, Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Congress leader and former CM of MP, Kamal Nath. He said, "When Kamal Nath was the CM, he didn't have time to hold a meeting over COVID-19 but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins in his hands on March 23 and single handedly faced the pandemic in the state." He also took a pot shot on current political situation in Rajasthan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress won't be scared by 'raid raj': Randeep Surjewala

 The Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders call UP government 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

 "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Cong MLA who claimed he was offered 'bribe'

 Congress leader Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to party MLA Giriraj Malinga, for claiming that the former had offered him money to join the BJP. "Former..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Chaturvedi Priyanka Chaturvedi Indian politician


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with fertilizer scam

 This comes at a time when the Ashok-Gehlot lead Rajasthan government is in crisis fuelled by accusations of horsetrading against the BJP to topple the current..
DNA
CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president [Video]

CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president

CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21. He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari. BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rules

 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules..
IndiaTimes

Uttarakhand HC upholds law on state control of shrines

 The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the constitutional..
IndiaTimes

BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LS

 Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him. Tandon died today at the age of 85. The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor. The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats [Video]

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Delhi rains: Part of Ashoka Road caves in [Video]

Delhi rains: Part of Ashoka Road caves in

Heavy rain lashed national capital on July 22. The streets of Delhi got severely waterlogged following downpour. Part of Ashoka Road caved in. Waterlogging was also seen outside Golf Club area of Delhi. Delhi-NCR is receiving rain spells from earlier this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain in the national capital today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Delhi govt plans sero-survey every month, next sample collection in August

 The sero-surveillance was conducted by Union Health Ministry's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government from June 27..
DNA

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian politician and Social Worker


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala [Video]

Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala about inviting Sachin Pilot back said, "Around thrice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat [Video]

Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of bribing rebel Congress MLAs, citing audio recordings. He said, "We demand Rajasthan Government and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:03Published
'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala [Video]

'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political situation and audio tapes..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published