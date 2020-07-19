Global  
 

Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police
Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to rage on.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

AP Top Stories July 22 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
USATODAY.com

Trump is occupying Portland to look tough and beat Biden. It's not about public safety.

 Someone who cared about safe cities would try to bring calm to chaos. Trump is doing the opposite to bolster his law-and-order reelection campaign.
USATODAY.com

'This is not a dictatorship!': Portland pushes back harder against Trump, federal agents

 President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland to crack down on protesters. His move appears to have backfired and energized activists.
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Officers disperse Portland protesters

 Authorities in Portland, Oregon dispersed a large crowd of demonstrators near the US courthouse early Wednesday. Video from the scene appeared to show tear gas..
USATODAY.com

A 'very dark history': Oregon's racist past fuels ongoing protests against injustice in Portland

 A history of racism in Oregon provides the context for the ongoing protests in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators.
 
USATODAY.com

Homeland Security Leaders on Defensive Amid Calls to Withdraw From Portland

 The department’s acting secretary met with reporters and blamed local Oregon officials amid criticism that he has gone too far to suppress protests in..
NYTimes.com

'Like Adding Gasoline': Oregon Officials Blast Trump Response To Portland Protests

Demonstrations continued in Portland, Ore., Saturday night over police brutality and racism. State...
NPR - Published

Oregon Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies

Oregon Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies Watch VideoOregon's Department of Justice says it is suing several federal agencies for "secretly...
Newsy - Published

US Federal forces use tear gas, pepper balls on protesters again

The federal agents deployed in Portland, Oregon, by the Trump administration assaulted the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SBS



Related videos from verified sources

Portland protesters dance and chant outside Justice Center after federal agents retreat [Video]

Portland protesters dance and chant outside Justice Center after federal agents retreat

A huge crowd of protesters was seen peacefully dancing to music outside the Justice Center in Portland moments after federal agents fired tear gas and flash bangs at the crowd.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’ [Video]

Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the federal crackdown on on anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon 'despicable' and said it would backfire on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published